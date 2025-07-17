Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota announces resignation of nominee director

Escorts Kubota announces resignation of nominee director

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

With effect from 04 August 2025

Escorts Kubota announced that Kubota Corporation, holding company of the Company, has withdrawn the nomination of Seiji Fukuoka (nominee of Kubota Corporation).

Consequently, Seiji Fukuoka (DIN: 08786470), is moving out of his role and has resigned from the position of Whole-time Director designated as 'Deputy Managing Director', due to his pre- occupation in other professional assignments, with effect from 04 August 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

