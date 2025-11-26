Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Steel Authority of India Ltd Spikes 2.68%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Spikes 2.68%

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 4.5% over last one month compared to 3.4% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.32% drop in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 2.68% today to trade at Rs 135.8. The BSE Metal index is up 0.35% to quote at 33487.2. The index is down 3.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 1.64% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.34% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 9.96 % over last one year compared to the 5.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 4.5% over last one month compared to 3.4% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.32% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 31027 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19.03 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 145.9 on 13 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.2 on 12 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

MapmyIndia announces partnership with Zoho CRM

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

INR opens slightly higher amid positive equities and dollar pullback overseas

Shares of Gallard Steel list in MT group

Shares of Excelsoft Technologies list in B group

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

