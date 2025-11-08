Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 39.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.73% to Rs 15.43 croreNet profit of Steel City Securities declined 39.11% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.73% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.4318.53 -17 OPM %26.8328.76 -PBDT4.786.71 -29 PBT4.556.46 -30 NP3.135.14 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content