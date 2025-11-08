Elcid Investments consolidated net profit declines 26.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.95% to Rs 43.98 croreNet profit of Elcid Investments declined 26.98% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 43.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.9856.35 -22 OPM %96.6198.40 -PBDT42.7755.76 -23 PBT42.4955.49 -23 NP31.7443.47 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content