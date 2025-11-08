Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elcid Investments consolidated net profit declines 26.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Elcid Investments consolidated net profit declines 26.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 21.95% to Rs 43.98 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments declined 26.98% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.95% to Rs 43.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.9856.35 -22 OPM %96.6198.40 -PBDT42.7755.76 -23 PBT42.4955.49 -23 NP31.7443.47 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.98 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.98 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 159.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 159.72% in the September 2025 quarter

B. D. Industries (Pune) standalone net profit declines 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

B. D. Industries (Pune) standalone net profit declines 3.63% in the September 2025 quarter

GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 90.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GVP Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 90.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 41.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 41.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon