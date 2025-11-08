ADF Foods consolidated net profit rises 34.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 162.61 croreNet profit of ADF Foods rose 34.16% to Rs 26.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 162.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales162.61161.39 1 OPM %21.9917.15 -PBDT40.8230.66 33 PBT35.6326.13 36 NP26.3919.67 34
