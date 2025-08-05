Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Steel Strips Wheels wins export orders worth Rs 300 cr

Steel Strips Wheels wins export orders worth Rs 300 cr

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Steel Strips Wheels has received nomination for Steel wheel business from two leadinq European OEMs for their vehicle programs to be produced in European Union (EU) and South America. Business value for both projects put together is close to Rs 300 crore which will be executed over a span of 5 years. Series supplies are expected to commence from early CY2027 from the company's Chennai plant.

Wall Street Rebounds Sharply as Rate Cut Hopes and Bargain Buying Fuel Broad-Based Rally

Delta Corp gains after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Steel Authority of India Ltd Slides 0.64%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Surges 1.35%

Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

