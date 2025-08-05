Steel Strips Wheels wins export orders worth Rs 300 cr

Steel Strips Wheels has received nomination for Steel wheel business from two leadinq European OEMs for their vehicle programs to be produced in European Union (EU) and South America. Business value for both projects put together is close to Rs 300 crore which will be executed over a span of 5 years. Series supplies are expected to commence from early CY2027 from the company's Chennai plant.
