Steel Authority of India Ltd Slides 0.64%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 7.46% over last one month compared to 2.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.98% drop in the SENSEX
Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 0.64% today to trade at Rs 124.65. The BSE Metal index is down 0.16% to quote at 31020.46. The index is down 2.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd decreased 0.58% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 0.43% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 2.07 % over last one year compared to the 2.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 7.46% over last one month compared to 2.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.98% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13808 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 144.2 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.2 on 12 Feb 2025.
