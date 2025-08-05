Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterlite Technologies Ltd Surges 1.35%

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 4.25% over last one month compared to 8.95% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.98% drop in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd gained 1.35% today to trade at Rs 120.3. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.36% to quote at 2881.11. The index is down 8.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd increased 1.01% and Optiemus Infracom Ltd added 0.94% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 6.78 % over last one year compared to the 2.78% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 4.25% over last one month compared to 8.95% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.98% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2610 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 132.55 on 29 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.7 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

