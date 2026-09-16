Sterlite Technologies Ltd Slides 4.99%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 26.13% over last one month compared to 0.66% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.48% drop in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 4.99% today to trade at Rs 812.25. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.95% to quote at 3636.56. The index is down 0.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd decreased 4.06% and Optiemus Infracom Ltd lost 1.98% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 24.72 % over last one year compared to the 9.87% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 26.13% over last one month compared to 0.66% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3349 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 910 on 15 Sep 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.65 on 27 Jan 2026.

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