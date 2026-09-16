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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eMudhra Ltd Surges 13.98%

eMudhra Ltd Surges 13.98%

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

eMudhra Ltd has added 29.99% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.48% drop in the SENSEX

eMudhra Ltd gained 13.98% today to trade at Rs 676.6. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.64% to quote at 28524.31. The index is down 3.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd increased 7.89% and Sasken Technologies Ltd added 4.99% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 19.73 % over last one year compared to the 9.87% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

eMudhra Ltd has added 29.99% over last one month compared to 3.62% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 50301 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17819 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 721 on 19 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 365.75 on 30 Mar 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST