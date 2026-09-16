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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exide Industries partners with ExCom GmbH

Exide Industries partners with ExCom GmbH

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

To cooperate on battery solutions for European Economic Area

Exide Industries and ExCom Energy Solutions GmbH (ExCom GmbH), Germany, have entered into a long-term strategic cooperation agreement for the industrial battery and energy storage systems across the European Economic Area (EEA). Products offered under this cooperation will be marketed and sold under the ExCom brand.

The agreement, signed on 15 September 2026, establishes a close commercial and technical collaboration between the two companies. The cooperation will cover the EEA market. ExCom GmbH will act as the central commercial and technical interface for customers in the region, leading customer development, distribution, technical project support, and after-sales coordination.

 

The partnership will initially focus on traction and motive-power battery solutions serving material-handling equipment, logistics operations, and other industrial mobility applications, as well as stationery battery systems for industrial, infrastructure and energy storage applications.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 9:31 AM IST