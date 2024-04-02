Sensex (    %)
                             
Sterlite Technologies wins order of Rs 900 cr in FY24

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sterlite Technologies has been awarded orders worth Rs 900 crore in FY24 to provide integrated optical solutions to the leading service providers in the country. In the process, STL, through its advanced Optical solutions and Smart Fibre Deployment services, will support service providers in bringing high-speed connectivity to Indians in more than 20 states.
With its Glass to Gigabit capability (starting from its own glass preform to optical connectivity products), STL is well-positioned to cater to the needs of the Indian telecom industry. Its solid manufacturing base in India with six plants, R&D-led products like its flagship StellarTM fibre and high-fibre count Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cable, and fibre deployment services are powering fibre-densification for use cases like 5G, IoT and AI.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

