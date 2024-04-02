Sterlite Technologies wins order of Rs 900 cr in FY24

With its Glass to Gigabit capability (starting from its own glass preform to optical connectivity products), STL is well-positioned to cater to the needs of the Indian telecom industry. Its solid manufacturing base in India with six plants, R&D-led products like its flagship StellarTM fibre and high-fibre count Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) cable, and fibre deployment services are powering fibre-densification for use cases like 5G, IoT and AI.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content