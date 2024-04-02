Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI says 97.69% of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation have been returned

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 8202 crore at the close of business on March 29, 2024. Thus, 97.69% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned. The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation vide a Press Release dated May 19, 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

97.69% Of Rs 2000 Notes Returned To System, Says RBI

Reserve money sees sharp contraction of 1.50% on week

Reserve money jumps 2.85% on weekly basis

Currency in circulation up 3.3% on year

Currency in circulation rises 3.6% on year

97.69% Of Rs 2000 Notes Returned To System, Says RBI

Best Agrolife Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IREDA hits the roof after loan disbursals climbs 14% YoY in Q4 FY24

Sensex slips 168 pts; realty shares rally for 8th day

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 38,000 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon