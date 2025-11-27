Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Asian Paints, Havells India, Paytm, Info Edge(India)

Stock Alert: Asian Paints, Havells India, Paytm, Info Edge(India)

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Stocks to Watch:

Asian Paints step-down subsidiary, Berger Paints Emirates (L.L.C), UAE proposes to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in UAE with an investment of AED 140 million (approximately Rs 340 crore), having an initial capacity of 55,800 KL per annum.

Havells India board has approved acquiring a stake of 26% in Kundan Solar (Pali), a special purpose vehicle (SPV), established for the business of developing, installing, operating, managing and maintaining solar power plant.

One97 Communications (Paytm)s wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services has received certificate of authorization (COA) to operate as a payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Info Edge (India) has agreed to invest Rs 5 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Smartweb Internet Services and about Rs 70 crore in its arm Startup Investments.

M&B Engineerings wholly owned subsidiary, Phenix Construction Technologies INC., USA, secured a sizable export order for design, manufacturing and supply of pre-engineered building/ structural steel to its customer in the USA. The said order is worth Rs 7.53 million.

Axis Bank appointed Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer for a period of 3 years with erfect from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2028. Amit Talgeri will cease to be the chief risk officer upon completion of his 2nd term, with effect from close of business hours of December 31, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kant & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Kant & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Flower Trading & Investment Company standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Flower Trading & Investment Company standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Indo Tech Transformers bags Rs 91-cr NTPC orders for power transformers

Indo Tech Transformers bags Rs 91-cr NTPC orders for power transformers

Futuristic Media divests entire stake held in three subsidiaries

Futuristic Media divests entire stake held in three subsidiaries

Pidilite announces strategic investment in MagicDecor

Pidilite announces strategic investment in MagicDecor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon