Kant & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 42.48% to Rs 1.61 croreNet profit of Kant & Company declined 90.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.48% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.611.13 42 OPM %1.2417.70 -PBDT0.020.20 -90 PBT0.020.20 -90 NP0.020.20 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content