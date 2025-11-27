Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kant & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Kant & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 42.48% to Rs 1.61 crore

Net profit of Kant & Company declined 90.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.48% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.611.13 42 OPM %1.2417.70 -PBDT0.020.20 -90 PBT0.020.20 -90 NP0.020.20 -90

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

