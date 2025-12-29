Monday, December 29, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Coforge, Vedanta, Suzlon Energy, Solarworld Energy Solutions

Stock Alert: Coforge, Vedanta, Suzlon Energy, Solarworld Energy Solutions

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Monday, 29 December 2025.

Key Events to Watch

The government is slated to release the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data for November, which will offer cues on industrial activity.

The Supreme Court of India is scheduled to hear a matter related to the definition of the Aravalli Hills.

S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, will brief the media on the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Coforge announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Encora from Advent International, Warburg Pincus, and other minority shareholders for Rs 17,032.6 crore. The enterprise value of the transaction stands at $2.35 billion. The board approved raising up to $550 million through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to repay Encoras term loan.

 

Vedanta said that it has been declared the successful bidder for the Depo GraphiteVanadium block under the critical mineral auctions. The company said the development will strengthen its critical minerals portfolio.

Suzlon Energy announced that Vivek Srivastava has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the WTG Division, effective December 26.

Diamond Power Infrastructure said that it has received a letter of intent from Hild Projects, an EPC contractor, for the supply of power cables worth Rs 66.18 crore.

Avantel informed that it has received a contract worth Rs 4.16 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Headquarters Naval Aviation, for CAMC of Satcom equipment.

Solarworld Energy Solutions said that it has received a letter of award from NTPC Renewable Energy for an EPC package for the development of a 250 MWac grid-connected solar PV project valued at Rs 725.33 crore.

Vikran Engineering announced that it has accepted letters of award from MP Urja Vikas Nigam for the implementation of grid-connected solar PV-based power plants with an aggregate capacity of 45.75 MW AC in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

