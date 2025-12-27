Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel secures Rs 20-cr order from MEA for Data Centre in Ethiopia

RailTel secures Rs 20-cr order from MEA for Data Centre in Ethiopia

Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has received an order worth Rs 19.83 crore from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for establishing a data centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves providing implementation services for setting up a data centre inside the existing building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The order valued at Rs 19.83 crore, is scheduled to be completed by 25 December 2029.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It also stated that the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

 

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

The counter jumped 6.03% to end at Rs 378.05 on Friday, 26 December 2025.

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of LG Electronics at 'AAA/A1+'

JK Tyre & Industries allots 1.42 cr equity shares

Magellanic Cloud's subsidiary bags work order from IRCTC

Board of Eraaya Lifespaces allots 42 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Family Care Hospitals board approves fund raising via convertible warrant issue

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

