Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ipca teams with BioSimilar Sciences PR LLC

Ipca teams with BioSimilar Sciences PR LLC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

To accelerate affordable biologics for treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease

Ipca Laboratories and BioSimilar Sciences PR LLC (BSS) today announced a definitive Technology Transfer and Joint Development Agreement that will shift late-stage development, clinical manufacture, and commercial supply of a next generation anti-cancer / anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibody biosimilar being developed by Ipca to BioSimilar Sciences PR LLC (BSS) 200,000 square feet sterile campus in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TBO Tek signs up with Amadeus South Asia's Travel Marketplace

TBO Tek signs up with Amadeus South Asia's Travel Marketplace

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

THDC India commissions 660 MW unit II of Khurja STPP

THDC India commissions 660 MW unit II of Khurja STPP

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO subscribed 2.67 times

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO subscribed 2.67 times

Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus for 78 days to railway employees

Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus for 78 days to railway employees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon