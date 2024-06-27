Stock alert: KNR Construction, Patanjali Foods, Salasar Techno Engg, PI Inds, Tata Comm

Securities in F&O ban: GNFC, India Cement, Indus Tower, Punjab National Bank, and Steel Authority of India.

KNR Construction's promoter K. Narsimha Reddy sold 4.35 lakh shares between June 24 and 25.

Salasar Techno Engineering's promoter Kamlesh Gupta sold 21.4 lakh shares between June 19 and 24.

Patanjali Foods said Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna received notice from Kozhikode Court over advertisements relating to ayurvedic medicines from Divya Pharmacy. Ramdev and Balkrishna have been asked to appear in person or through counsel before the court on July 6.

PI Industries' announced an offer to acquire Plant Health Care Plc for a purchase consideration of about 32.8 million pounds, proposed to be paid in cash and funded via QIP proceeds. The consummation of the proposed acquisition, subject to UK regulations, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of FY25.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings received certification for traction motors for electric two-wheelers under the PLI Scheme for the automobile and auto component industry in India from the government.

PTC India Finance's board appointed R. Balaji as MD and CEO following RBI approval.

RVNL's JV with KRDCL received a letter of acceptance from Southern Railway for automatic signalling work in the Ernakulam-Trivandrum division in Kerala.

SJVN said SJVN Green Energy signed an agreement with AM Green Ammonia India for cooperation on the supply and sourcing of renewable energy for green ammonia plants.

Tata Communication transferred its identified new edged digital services business to unit Novamesh effective April 1.

Jubilant Ingrevia appointed Varun Gupta as CFO effective Aug. 12.

Dr Reddys Laboratories' Switzerland subsidiary will acquire NorthStar Switzerland and related portfolios from Haleon for an upfront cash consideration of 458 million pounds. It will pay an additional performance-based contingent of 42 million pounds in 2025 and 2026.

JSW Energy's unit JSW Neo Energy signed a power purchase agreement through its subsidiaries for 1,325 megawatts of renewable energy projects likely to be commissioned in the next 21-24 months.

lTD Cementation secured a new marine contract worth Rs 1,082 crore for constructing the Third Berth (Jetty) and specified additional works in Gujarat.

KEC International received a new order worth Rs 1,025 crore for its transmission and cable business.

Ramky Infrastructure received two contracts worth Rs 107 crore and Rs 23 crore from PowerGrid Energy Services.

Navin Fluorine's board will meet on June 29 to discuss the Rs 750 crore fundraise.

