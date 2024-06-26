Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Japanese Market Gains On Tech Stocks

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday as a rebound in tech stocks helped offset hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.
Amid much uncertainty about the interest-rate outlook, investors braced for the release of key U.S. inflation reading, due later this week for directional cues.
Japanese markets led regional gains as tech stocks tracked their U.S. peers higher. The Nikkei average closed up 1.26 percent at 39,667.07, after having reached its highest level since April 12 earlier.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The broader Topix index settled 0.56 percent higher at 2,802.95. The dollar traded near the 160-yen mark amid speculation the Bank of Japan could hike rates and outline major cuts to its bond-buying program in July.
Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, soared 7 percent. Tokyo Electron rallied 3.6 percent and Screen Holdings added 2.1 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon