Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Lloyd Metals, CEAT, Waaree Renewable Tech, EMS, Interarch Building

Stock Alert: Lloyd Metals, CEAT, Waaree Renewable Tech, EMS, Interarch Building

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

ABFRL (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail), Biocon, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 23 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Lloyds Metals and Energy has announced the successful commissioning of two key infrastructure projects that mark a major leap in its operational capabilities and long-term growth strategy. The company has commissioned a 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pellet plant at Konsari, Maharashtra, and an 85-kilometre iron ore slurry pipeline connecting its Hedri mine to the new plant.

ITCONS E-Solutions has secured an order worth Rs 2.19 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for the supply of 23 highly skilled manpower resources on a contractual basis.

 

Waaree Renewable Technologies informed that the value of its existing solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order has been revised upward by Rs 246.92 crore, bringing the total order value to Rs 1,480.40 crore. The order pertains to a 2,012.47 megawatt peak (MWp) ground-mounted solar PV project, and all existing terms and conditions of the original contract remain unchanged.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Influx Healthtech IPO booked 200x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

Dividend stocks

Vedanta, 2 others to trade ex-dividend on June 24; do you own any?

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani addresses delegates

Army to decide 'timing, nature and scale' of response to US attacks: Iran

two wheeler, bikes

85% of 2Ws to be impacted on ABS rule; Hero MotoCorp most exposed: Nomura

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia falls on US entry in Israel-Iran war

Atishay has received a work order worth Rs 59.22 lakh from the Alwar Central Cooperative Bank, under the Cooperative Department, Alwar, Rajasthan.

EMS has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for two major infrastructure contracts awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban), with a combined estimated value of approximately Rs 202.85 crore.

Interarch Building Solutions has secured an order worth Rs 80 crore from Ather Energy for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems.

CEATs board is scheduled to meet on 25 June 2025 to consider raising funds via money market instruments or any other permissible mode of borrowing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares may open lower on negative global cues

Shares may open lower on negative global cues

Lords Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lords Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

India's forex reserves rise to $698.95 Billion

India's forex reserves rise to $698.95 Billion

Brigade Ent launches Rs 2,100 cr residential project in Chennai

Brigade Ent launches Rs 2,100 cr residential project in Chennai

RBI reduces priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks

RBI reduces priority sector lending requirement for small finance banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon