Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Infosys, Swiggy, L&T Tech, CEAT, HDFC LIfe

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retai (ABFRL), Angle One, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, RBL Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, Manapurram Finance shares were banned from trading on 16 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

Reliance Industries, Infosys, LTIMindtree, Axis Bank, Havells India, Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Alok Industries, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, DB Corp, Hatsun Agro Product, Kesoram Industries, Last Mile Enterprises, Mastek, Metro Brands, National Standard (India), Pacheli Industrial Finance, Radhika Jeweltech will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit fell 4.1% to Rs 322.40 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 336.20 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 9.5% YoY to Rs 2,653 crore during the quarter.

 

HDFC Life Insurance Company's consolidated net profit jumped 14.6% to Rs 421.31 crore despite of 36.1% decline in Total income to Rs 17,270.97 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Punjab & Sind Banks standalone net profit surged 146.7% to Rs 281.96 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 114.31 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 14.6% YoY to Rs 3,269.37 crore in Q3 FY25.

CEATs consolidated net profit tumbled 46.5% to Rs 97.11 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 181.48 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 11.4% YoY to Rs 3299.90 crore in Q3 FY25.

Axicades Technologies board has approved the appointment of Alfonso Martinez as its new Group chief executive officer and managing director, effective from 20th January 2025.

Rashi Peripherals has announced its intent to acquire 70% equity stake in Satcom Infotech to expand its portfolio in cybersecurity sector.

Azad Engineering has received an order worth Rs 960 crore from GE Vernova International, USA for supplying airfoils for advanced gas turbine engines.

Gail India has signed settlement agreement with SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore. Agreement includes payment of $285 million by SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore to the company and withdrawal of arbitration proceedings before London Court of International Arbitration.

Swiggy incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Swiggy Sports. The objectives of newly incorporated entity will be include engaging in sports team ownership, management, talent development, event organization, and facility operation, offering career services, acquiring broadcasting and sponsorship rights, and promoting sports events through various business models etc.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

