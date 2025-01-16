HDB Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 25.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 4143.60 croreNet profit of HDB Financial Services declined 25.83% to Rs 472.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 636.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 4143.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3601.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4143.603601.80 15 OPM %56.3359.67 -PBDT689.40893.50 -23 PBT640.80855.60 -25 NP472.30636.80 -26
