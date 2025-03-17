Monday, March 17, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: RPP Infra, Zydus Life, Shilpa Medicare, Quality Power, Alkem Lab

Stock Alert: RPP Infra, Zydus Life, Shilpa Medicare, Quality Power, Alkem Lab

Image

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

BSE, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance and SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on Monday, 17 March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Quality Power Electrical Equipments consolidated net profit jumped 23% to Rs 13.83 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 11.24 crore. Net sales declined 48.9% YoY to Rs 72.59 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

RPP Infra Projects received a letter of acceptance for a new project worth Rs 22.56 crore from the Department of Space Centre, Construction and Maintenance Group, Sriharikota.

Zydus Lifesciences announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection at the companys Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Unit 1, located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

 

Also Read

Stock broker

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty nears 22,600, hints at big gap-up open; Nikkei, Hang Seng up over 1%

Canada education, canada

Canada eases post-graduation work permit rules for college graduates

Syria, civil war

16 killed after ordnance from Syrian war explodes in port city of Latakia

Cheetah

Cheetah, 4 cubs to be released into wild in MP's Kuno National Park

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Nifty makes higher high after 5 weeks; Sensex to gain strength above 74,550

Shilpa Medicare announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at Unit-2 of its subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, located in Raichur, with zero observations.

Tata Communications announced the appointment of N. Ganapathy Subramaniam as the chairman of the board of directors of the company, effective from 14 March 2025.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) manufacturing facility (D9) in Panoli, Gujarat, successfully cleared a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection without any observations.

G R Infraprojects announced that it has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Road Project, tendered by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Alkem Laboratories announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) inspection at its Bioequivalence Center in Taloja, Maharashtra, from 10 March to 13 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices may open higher on positive Asian cues

Indices may open higher on positive Asian cues

India's forex reserves rise to $653.97 billion

India's forex reserves rise to $653.97 billion

Indian Bank board to mull fund raising plan on 20th March'25

Indian Bank board to mull fund raising plan on 20th March'25

Strides Pharma Science announces acquisition of Singapore-based Amexel

Strides Pharma Science announces acquisition of Singapore-based Amexel

Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences' Unit-2 clear USFDA inspection

Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences' Unit-2 clear USFDA inspection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon