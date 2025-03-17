Monday, March 17, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves rise to $653.97 billion

India's forex reserves rise to $653.97 billion

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's forex reserves increased to $653.97 billion in the week ending March 7, 2025, up by $15.26 billion, said the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI, Foreign currency assets (FCAs) were up by $13.93 billion to $557.28 billion.

Gold reserves saw a surge of $1 billion to $74.32 billion. Meanwhile, SDRs for the above-mentioned week increased by $212 million to stand at $18.21 billion. Reserve position in the IMF was up by $69 million to $4.1 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indian Bank board to mull fund raising plan on 20th March'25

Strides Pharma Science announces acquisition of Singapore-based Amexel

Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences' Unit-2 clear USFDA inspection

New Delhi Television announces resignation of director

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) announces cessation of Chief Human Resources Officer

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

