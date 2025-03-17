India's forex reserves rise to $653.97 billion

India's forex reserves increased to $653.97 billion in the week ending March 7, 2025, up by $15.26 billion, said the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.
According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI, Foreign currency assets (FCAs) were up by $13.93 billion to $557.28 billion.
Gold reserves saw a surge of $1 billion to $74.32 billion. Meanwhile, SDRs for the above-mentioned week increased by $212 million to stand at $18.21 billion. Reserve position in the IMF was up by $69 million to $4.1 billion.
