16 killed after ordnance from Syrian war explodes in port city of Latakia

16 killed after ordnance from Syrian war explodes in port city of Latakia

The paramedic group known as the White Helmets said it worked overnight, searching through debris and recovered 16 bodies

Syria, civil war

Representative Image: Latakia, a key port city, and Syria's coastal province recently witnessed a surge in violence, after gunmen loyal to Assad ambushed a security patrol. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Damascus
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Ordnance from Syria's 13-year conflict exploded in the coastal city of Latakia, collapsing a building and killing more than a dozen people, the Syrian Civil Defense said Sunday.

The paramedic group known as the White Helmets said it worked overnight, searching through debris and recovered 16 bodies, including five women and five children, and that 18 others were injured. The group and residents said the explosion occurred in a metal scrap storage space on the ground floor of the four-story building.

Elsewhere, the Syrian Defense Ministry late Sunday accused the Lebanese Hezbollah militant group of crossing the Lebanon-Syria border and killing three Syrian soldiers. Hezbollah denied any involvement in the killing that took place near northeastern Lebanon, where clashes between Syrian forces and Lebanese clans happened last month.

 

Local Lebanese media have reported Syrian shelling on the northeastern Lebanese border town of Al-Qasr.

The Defense Ministry will take all the necessary measures after this dangerous escalation from the Hezbollah militia, a statement from the ministry read.

The United Nations said in February that about a hundred have been killed from exploding ordnance during the last 13 years, adding that since the ouster of Bashar Assad in December, over 1,400 unexploded devices across Syria have been safely disposed of and 138 minefields and contaminated areas identified in Idleb, Aleppo, Hama, Deir-ez-Zor and Lattakia.

Latakia, a key port city, and Syria's coastal province recently witnessed a surge in violence, after gunmen loyal to Assad ambushed a security patrol. While the government's counter-offensive, alongside allied factions, crushed the insurgency, it led to widespread destruction and numerous cases of retaliatory attacks against members of the Alawite community, which the Assad family is part of.

The clashes and revenge killings led to the deaths of more than 1,000 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Syria Syria crisis Death toll

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

