Landmark Cars consolidated net profit declines 56.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 863.97 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 33.71% to Rs 56.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 3287.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3382.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Landmark Cars declined 56.03% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 863.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 853.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.863.97853.803287.893382.356.197.126.627.0342.5753.67173.74198.8815.4430.9572.43111.5810.5824.0656.0184.49