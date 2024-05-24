Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.73% to Rs 1137.28 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 14.21% to Rs 181.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.55% to Rs 5241.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4077.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Senco Gold rose 23.59% to Rs 32.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.73% to Rs 1137.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 813.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.