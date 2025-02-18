Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks may resume downtrend

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The Nifty 50 is projected to open lower, following a 42.50-point decline in the GIFT Nifty February 2025 futures contract.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,937.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,759.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 February 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 28643.05 crore (so far) in the secondary market during February 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 81903.72 crore in January 2024.

Global Markets:

Most Asian stocks traded higher on Tuesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australias (RBA) policy decision, while Hong Kong equities extended their tech-driven rally.

 

Optimism around China surged on Monday (Feb 17) after President Xi Jinping met with business leaders, including Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, fueling expectations that Beijing's years-long crackdown on the private sector may be coming to an end. Additionally, DeepSeeks breakthrough in artificial intelligence has sparked a rally of over US$1 trillion in Chinese stocks.

Meanwhile, US markets remained closed on Monday, February 17, 2025, for Presidents' Day, honoring the birth anniversary of George Washington.

Investor focus remains on President Donald Trumps plans for additional trade tariffs, as well as the trajectory of interest rates following last weeks stubborn inflation data.

Domestic Market:

The domestic benchmark indices closed with marginal gains on Monday, halting an eight-day consecutive decline. The Nifty index recovered from intraday losses to settle above the 22,950 level. Despite the recovery, gains were constrained by several factors including global trade uncertainty, weak corporate earnings and persistent FII outflows. Healthcare, pharma and consumer durables stocks were in demand. On the other hand, media, IT and auto shares were weak.

The S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 57.65 points or 0.08% to 75,996.86. The Nifty 50 index added 30.25 points or 0.13% to 22,959.50. In eight consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty lost 3.29% and 3.28%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

