Monday, August 04, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stove Kraft gains after Q1 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Stove Kraft gains after Q1 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Stove Kraft added 3.42% to Rs 596.50 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 27.2% to Rs 10.43 crore on 8.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 340.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 22.16% YoY to Rs 13.34 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 7.98% to Rs 328.83 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 304.54 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 199.84 crore (up 13.78% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 44.23 crore (up 5.44% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 7.25 crore ( up 8.05% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Stove Kraft (SKL) is a leading home and kitchen appliances brand in India. The company offers a wide range of products including free-standing hobs, cooktops, and non-stick cookware. It also manufactures and retails a diverse portfolio of home and kitchen solutions under its flagship brands, Pigeon and Gilma.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zim Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Zim Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty above 24,700 level; realty shares advance

Nifty above 24,700 level; realty shares advance

Volumes soar at Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd counter

UPL jumps after Q1 results signal margin recovery

UPL jumps after Q1 results signal margin recovery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon