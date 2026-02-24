Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 89.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.21% to Rs 51.42 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries declined 89.54% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 51.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.76% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 198.11 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.57 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

