Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 89.54% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 8.21% to Rs 51.42 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries declined 89.54% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.21% to Rs 51.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 46.76% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 198.11 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.57 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51.4256.02 -8 198.11234.57 -16 OPM %1.016.00 -4.948.82 - PBDT1.504.01 -63 14.9224.02 -38 PBT0.152.37 -94 9.1617.44 -47 NP0.161.53 -90 6.9012.96 -47
First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST