Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 15.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.44% to Rs 42.76 croreNet profit of Stratmont Industries declined 15.91% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.44% to Rs 42.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales42.7635.80 19 OPM %2.412.63 -PBDT0.700.70 0 PBT0.500.59 -15 NP0.370.44 -16
