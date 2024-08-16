Strides Pharma hits 52-week high after dissolution of US unit

Strides Pharma Science rallied 5.80% to Rs 1,298.45 after the drug maker informed that its step down wholly owned subsidiary, Altima Innovation Inc US ceased operations effective from 13 August 2024.

Altima Innovations Inc. was a non-operative entity so, its turnover for FY 2024 was NIL. The net worth of the company for FY ended 31 March 2024 was $6,620 (equivalent to approximately Rs 551,909).

Strides Pharma Science is engaged in develops and manufactures a wide range of IP-led niche pharmaceutical products.

Strides Pharma, as a part of Group entites optimization exercises has liquidated its US unit by the relevant regulatory authorities of New Jersey.