Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.73 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.73 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 41.90% to Rs 2.54 crore
Net profit of Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reported to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.90% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.541.79 42 OPM %70.87-15.08 -PBDT1.75-0.55 LP PBT1.73-0.56 LP NP1.73-0.56 LP
First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

