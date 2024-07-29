Strides Pharma Science allots 41,500 equity shares under ESOP

Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 91,91,67,140/- consisting of 9,19,16,714 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 91,95,82,140/-consisting of 9,19,58,214 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Strides Pharma Science has allotted 41,500 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees who have exercised their stock options under Strides ESOP 2016 Plan.