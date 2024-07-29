Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Strides Pharma Science allots 41,500 equity shares under ESOP

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Strides Pharma Science has allotted 41,500 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the eligible employees who have exercised their stock options under Strides ESOP 2016 Plan.
Consequent to above, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 91,91,67,140/- consisting of 9,19,16,714 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 91,95,82,140/-consisting of 9,19,58,214 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

No plan to mandate blending of ethanol with diesel: Hardeep Singh Puri

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Hockey - IND 0 | 0 in 1st QTR; Shooter Arjun finishes 4th

LIVE news: Delhi HC reserves order on CM Kejriwal's regular bail plea in CBI case

When flights couldn't take off in Leh because air was too thin: Explained

PwC and Microsoft team up in India to boost cybersecurity with Copilot

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon