Strides Pharma hits 52-week high on reporting turnaround Q1 performance

Strides Pharma Science added 2.46% to Rs 1,053.75 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 70.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 7.11 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,087.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, registering a growth of 16.93% from Rs 929.99 crore posted in the quarter ended June 2023. Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 100.71 crore in Q1 FY25, zoomed 156.78% from Rs 39.22 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 3.73 crore during the quarter. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,087.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, registering a growth of 16.93% from Rs 929.99 crore posted in the quarter ended June 2023.

The firm reported quarterly EBITDA of Rs 217 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 28.70% year on year. EBITDA margin improved to 20% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 18.1% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Gross margin grew by 21.95% YoY to Rs 667.10 crore during the quarter. Gross margin improved by 264bps YoY to 61.3% in the quarter ended June 2024.

The revenue from US stood at $70 milllion in Q1 FY25, a growth of 24.5% YoY. The company said that The US business poised to achieve the approximately $400 million objective by FY27-28, reaffirming FY25 revenue outlook of $285million - $300million.

Arun Kumar, founder & executive chairperson, and Badree Komandur, MD & group CEO, commented on the performance, Our emphasis on profitability, efficiency and growth has led to a strong performance across markets, allowing us to deliver superior returns ahead of the projected timelines for our FY25 outlook.

The company achieved critical thresholds of 20% EBITDA margin, Rs 683 mn of reported PAT and 2.3x Debt / EBITDA ratio. We are confident of sustaining the momentum with continuous improvement in the quality of business. The company has increased its focus on digitization, automation, and ESG for better compliance and business outcomes.

Strides Pharma Science is engaged in develops and manufactures a wide range of IP-led niche pharmaceutical products.

The scrip hit 52-week high at Rs 1,080 in todays intraday session.

