Euro currency speculators further increase net long positions

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 35906 contracts in the data reported through July 23, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 11157 net long contracts.
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

