Adani Total Gas gains after Q1 PAT jumps 20% YoY to Rs 177 cr in FY25

Adani Total Gas advanced 1.51% to Rs 901.60 after the company's standalone net profit increased 19.91% to Rs 177.09 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 147.69 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9.01% YoY to Rs 1237.10 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA jumped 21% to Rs 308 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 255 crore in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Total sales volume jumped 17% to Rs 230 million metric standard cubic metric (MMSCM) in Q1 FY25 as against 198 MMSCM in Q1 FY24. Compressed natural gas (CNG) sales increased 20% YoY to Rs 153 MMSCM while piped natural gas (PNG) sales rose 11% YoY to Rs 77 MMSCM during the period under review. Revenue from operations rose 9.01% YoY to Rs 1237.10 crore in Q1 FY25.

Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total Gas, said, During the quarter, ATGL received approval from regulator for the transfer of Letter of Authorization for Jalandhar Geographical Area (GA) which provides high volume growth opportunity to the Company. We have also crossed a significant milestone of 1000+ EV charging points, reaching 1212 EV charging points across multiple locations..

We continue to see more traction on natural gas as we further build CGD infrastructure and penetrate deeper across multiple GAs. With newer sustainable energy in form of E-mobilty, LNG and Biomass, we remain fully committed to provide a sustainable energy platform to our consumers and playing a leading role in the countrys energy transition journey.

Adani Total Gas is one of India's leading private players in developing city gas distribution (CGD) networks to supply piped natural gas (PNG) to industrial, commercial, domestic (residential) customers and compressed natural gas (CNG) to the transport sector.

