Subex inks multi-year pact with African mobile operator for fraud management solutions

Subex said that it has entered into a three-year engagement with a leading African mobile operator for the deployment of its HyperSense Fraud Management solutions.

The engagement will strengthen the operators ability to detect and combat emerging fraud across mobile networks and mobile money operations, leveraging Subexs HyperSense Fraud Management solution to identify evolving fraud patterns and enable faster, more effective investigations.

The operator selected Subex for its deep telecom domain expertise, proven experience across African markets and AI-powered fraud management capabilities.

Nisha Dutt, MD & CEO, Subex, said: "Fraud in mobile money doesnt look like fraud in voice or data, it moves faster and can hide within legitimate- looking transactions.

Addressing it requires more than anomaly detection, it requires an understanding of the telecom and mobile money context in which those transactions occur.

That combination of domain intelligence and AI is what HyperSense is built for, and its why were a strong fit for this engagement."

Subex is a telecom AI solutions company enabling communications service providers (CSPs) across the globe to deliver connected experiences to their customers. The company provides business support systems to telecommunication companies, which improves their revenue and profits through the identification and elimination of leakages in their revenue chain and includes fraud, revenue assurance, analytics, partner management, cost management and credit risk management.

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