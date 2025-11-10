Subros consolidated net profit rises 11.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.22% to Rs 879.83 croreNet profit of Subros rose 11.86% to Rs 40.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 879.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 828.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales879.83828.31 6 OPM %7.789.23 -PBDT86.0380.35 7 PBT54.6448.64 12 NP40.7436.42 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content