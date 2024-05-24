Subros consolidated net profit rises 66.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 831.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 103.69% to Rs 97.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 3070.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2806.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Subros rose 66.47% to Rs 30.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 831.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 748.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.831.51748.113070.572806.289.256.778.285.9776.8954.23257.16181.1345.0526.33140.6570.8530.4318.2897.6147.92