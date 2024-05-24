Business Standard
Subros consolidated net profit rises 66.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 831.51 crore
Net profit of Subros rose 66.47% to Rs 30.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 831.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 748.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 103.69% to Rs 97.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 3070.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2806.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales831.51748.11 11 3070.572806.28 9 OPM %9.256.77 -8.285.97 - PBDT76.8954.23 42 257.16181.13 42 PBT45.0526.33 71 140.6570.85 99 NP30.4318.28 66 97.6147.92 104
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

