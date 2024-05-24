Business Standard
Source Natural Foods &amp; Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 74.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 6.83 crore
Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements declined 74.40% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 6.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.92% to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.09% to Rs 27.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.836.83 0 27.3019.77 38 OPM %21.6725.77 -16.3018.06 - PBDT1.441.72 -16 4.273.36 27 PBT1.181.62 -27 3.232.74 18 NP0.321.25 -74 1.742.12 -18
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

