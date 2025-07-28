Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2025.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 July 2025.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd surged 10.77% to Rs 1384.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 41760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4871 shares in the past one month.

 

Sterlite Technologies Ltd soared 6.71% to Rs 124.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd spiked 6.41% to Rs 2019.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16544 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 180 pts, Nifty tests 24,800; realty index down 2%; SBI Cards, SAIL 5%

United Nations Security Council

What to expect at UN meeting on Israel-Palestinian two-state solution?

United Nations Security Council

New York to Tokyo: Japan proposes capital for UN office relocation

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Parliament LIVE news updates: Rajnath Singh to begin Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha shortly

Apple and Perplexity

Perplexity's Mac app can now perform system tasks using MCP: What it means

Laurus Labs Ltd spurt 6.35% to Rs 891.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd advanced 5.71% to Rs 345. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15281 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

Govt nominates Secretary Department of Economic Affairs Anuradha Thakur on RBI Central Board

Govt nominates Secretary Department of Economic Affairs Anuradha Thakur on RBI Central Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon