Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sugar stocks soar as govt clears unrestricted ethanol output for 2025-26

Sugar stocks soar as govt clears unrestricted ethanol output for 2025-26

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Shares of sugar companies surge up to 20% after the government permitted ethanol production from sugarcane juice, syrup, and all types of molasses without any volume restrictions for the 2025-26 season.

The move is expected to boost revenues for sugar firms with higher ethanol blending capacities, lifting investor sentiment across the sector.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals hit the upper circuit with a 20% jump, while Dhampur Sugar Mills climbed 11.55%, Shree Renuka Sugars rose 12.47%, Uttam Sugar Mills gained 10.88%, and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries advanced 10.12%. Avadh Sugar & Energy was up 9.30%, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar gained 6.79%, Balrampur Chini Mills rose 6.77%, Praj Industries advanced 6.06%, and Triveni Engineering & Industries added 4.57%.

 

The policy change, announced on 1 September 2025, reverses restrictions imposed during the 2023-24 ethanol supply year, when the government had limited diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol due to lower crop availability. With sufficient monsoon rainfall this year improving prospects for sugarcane output, the fresh decision is expected to significantly benefit sugar companies by allowing higher ethanol production.

The move also aligns with Indias biofuel roadmap. The country is targeting 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vedanta Ltd Slides 0.65%

Vedanta Ltd Slides 0.65%

Praj Industries Ltd Spikes 5.91%

Praj Industries Ltd Spikes 5.91%

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

India's first quarter CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP, Services exports rise: RBI

India's first quarter CAD narrows to 0.2% of GDP, Services exports rise: RBI

INR continues to linger near record low levels

INR continues to linger near record low levels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementDelhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon