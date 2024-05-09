Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 4.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 122.52 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 11.02% to Rs 93.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 567.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 516.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 4.85% to Rs 13.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 122.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.