Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.43% to Rs 29.81 croreNet profit of Sumit Woods rose 75.00% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 29.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales29.8142.85 -30 OPM %15.8017.01 -PBDT3.953.77 5 PBT3.833.62 6 NP2.871.64 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content