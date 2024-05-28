Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RACL Geartech Ltd, Ador Welding Ltd, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd and Carysil Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2024.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd lost 12.17% to Rs 759.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 605 shares in the past one month.

RACL Geartech Ltd crashed 9.62% to Rs 1099.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8375 shares in the past one month.

Ador Welding Ltd tumbled 7.18% to Rs 1263.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2634 shares in the past one month.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd dropped 7.14% to Rs 419.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 489 shares in the past one month.

Carysil Ltd plummeted 7.05% to Rs 782.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8720 shares in the past one month.

