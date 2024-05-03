Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 28.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 186.22 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 20.38% to Rs 40.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.36% to Rs 660.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 598.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 28.04% to Rs 15.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 186.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.