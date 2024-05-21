GRP Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wheels India Ltd, DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd, Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd and Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2024.

GRP Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 9176.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 429 shares in the past one month.

Wheels India Ltd surged 17.45% to Rs 691.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4144 shares in the past one month.

DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd spiked 17.08% to Rs 270.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99319 shares in the past one month.

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd spurt 14.59% to Rs 4660.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6503 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd jumped 13.94% to Rs 883.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 415 shares in the past one month.

