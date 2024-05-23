Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 5.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 1466.48 croreNet profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 5.69% to Rs 133.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 1466.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1447.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.46% to Rs 521.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 494.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 5666.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5662.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
